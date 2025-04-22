Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announces to outsource railway hospitals & schools

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced to outsource railway hospitals and schools across the country.

“The plight of railway hospitals is not good. Instead of providing relief to the people, their doctors prescribe vaccines worth Rs 50,000 to be purchased from outside,” he said while addressing a reception on Monday night.

Keeping in view the sorry state of affairs, “we have decided to outsource the railway hospitals and 14 schools as well”, he added.

The reception was hosted by UC-14 Nazim Chengiz Khan, Bahadur Khan and Chaudhry Shahzeb Khan Barzada. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Production Usama Ashfaq Sarwar, former Mayor Sardar Naseem, Members of Punjab Assembly Ziaullah Shah, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Raja Hanif Advocate, Asma Naz Abbasi and Rifaat Abbasi, PML-N local leaders, former union council office-bearers, and others attended the reception.

The minister said there was no room for work shirkers in the Pakistan Railways any more. He had accepted the demands of 58,000 employees, including overtime, and now they should ensure their attendance on a daily basis under the digital biometric system, and work hard and diligently as a team so that the Railways could be made a profitable and exemplary institution of Pakistan.

He said the people no more trusted those who had betrayed them and done nothing for them during their 35-year tenure in power.

“It is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) only that, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, laid a network of schools and colleges, and built sports fields in Rawalpindi.

“PM Shehbaz has given a grand project like the metro bus, in which 175,000 residents of the twin cities benefit from the best travel facilities every day. He has also built a cardiology hospital according to international standards, in which the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as well as other areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also being treated.”

The minister said that soon liver transplant would start in the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, which would fulfill his long-cherished desire.

He said on the demand of the Balochistan Chief Minister, a football ground would be built in Quetta.

Hanif Abbasi said that on the demand of MNA Malik Abrar and MPA Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, a sports complex would be established in Rawalpindi Cantt with the cooperation of the Punjab Government.

Electric buses would also be run in Rawalpindi city on the model of Lahore to provide the best travel facilities to the people, he added.