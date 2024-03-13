Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to his ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to his ministry.

The prime minister congratulated the minister on assuming his office and extended best wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, matters related to the ministry were discussed.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the minister would play a role in steering the Pakistan Railways towards development and improvement.