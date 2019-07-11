UrduPoint.com
Minister For Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Expresses Heartfelt Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:24 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expresses heartfelt condolences over loss of lives in train accident

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious lives in the accident of Akbar Express at Walhar Railway Station in which nine passengers were killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious lives in the accident of Akbar Express at Walhar Railway Station in which nine passengers were killed.

In his condolence message, the minister said he has already ordered investigations of the accident. Apparently, the accident seems the result of human negligence. General Manager Railways,Federal Government Inspector for Railways and relevant officials have already left to the place of accident to supervise relief activities and investigations. Relief and rescue work has started in collaboration with district administration.

