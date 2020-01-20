Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed urges world to break silence on longstanding Kashmir Issue

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday expressed serious concern over the silence of international community on Indian brutalities in Kashmir valley says the Indian government was committing unprecedented brutalities in Kashmir but sadly the international community remains a silent spectator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday expressed serious concern over the silence of international community on Indian brutalities in Kashmir valley says the Indian government was committing unprecedented brutalities in Kashmir but sadly the international community remains a silent spectator.

Talking to private news channel, he called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in lines with the UN Security Council's resolutions, and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He urged the international community to pressurize Modi government to bring an end to the sufferings of the Kashmiris.

He assured Kashmiris that the support of the nation to them would continue.

Sheikh Rasheed said, Modi sees Pakistan as the only obstacle in the way of India's hegemonic designs in the region, adding, it was the first time India government faces hard challenges.

He said Pakistan has the world's best armed forces and has ability to respond any aggression from the enemies.

He strongly condemned India for committing war crimes in Occupied Kashmir and paid tributes to Kashmiris for rendering massive sacrifices for their UN-mandated to win freedom from Indian occupation.

Minister said that any "miscalculation" on the part of New Delhi would elicit a "tit-for-tat" response from Pakistan.

The entire Kashmir valley is under clampdown and all modes of communications are still blocked, he explained.

Despite of all this, Pakistan is exercising patience and invited India a number of times for dialogue, he mentioned.

"We cannot forget our Kashmiri brethren for even a moment, Sheikh Rasheed said, adding, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no world power can separate them from us".

It is the time that United Nations must be active and implement its own resolutions and give the Kashmiris their right of plebiscite, he demanded.

India, under the leadership of Modi, has been emerging as an extremist country in the world, he added.

Indian forces are using brutal force against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris and we must give the credit to Kashmiris that despite of use of force, Kashmiris have not stepped back from the demand of their right to self-determination, he said.

He further said the policies of present Indian government in leadership of extremist Narendra Modi are leading India towards destruction and isolation in front of the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi has tarnished the secular face of his country, he added.