Minister For Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Condemns Indian Govt's Provocative Action Against Pak HC Personnel

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:02 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condemns Indian govt's provocative action against Pak HC personnel

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday condemned the Indian government's provocative action against Pakistan High Commission personnel

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday condemned the Indian government's provocative action against Pakistan High Commission personnel.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said the entire episode orchestrated by Indian government against two personnel of Pakistan High Commission, was a blatant attempt to diminish insult at the hands of Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, located in northern side of Jammu and Kashmir areas.

Expressing dismay over indecent act by Indian rulers, he said expelling two personnel of Pakistan HC was an illegal act and against all diplomatic norms of international laws.

