Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Yao Jing discuss progress on ML-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Friday discussed progress on Main Line One (ML-1) project to lay rail track from Karachi to Peshawar.

"PC-one of 1,872 kilometer rail track from Karachi to Peshawar (ML-1) project has been dispatched to Planning Commission and it would hopefully be approved during the current year," the minister said during a meeting with the Chinese envoy to Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid expressed confidence that work on ML-1 would started next year and would be completed at a fast pace.

"ML-1 project is the heart of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and imperative for economic development of the country,"he added.

Chinese Envoy Yao Jing said the ML-1 was one of the important projects of the next phase of CPEC and China would provide all possible resources for its timely completion.

He said Chinese government and rail companies would provide assistance to Pakistan Railway for its development.