UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Yao Jing Discuss Progress On ML-1

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Yao Jing discuss progress on ML-1

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Friday discussed progress on Main Line One (ML-1) project to lay rail track from Karachi to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Friday discussed progress on Main Line One (ML-1) project to lay rail track from Karachi to Peshawar.

"PC-one of 1,872 kilometer rail track from Karachi to Peshawar (ML-1) project has been dispatched to Planning Commission and it would hopefully be approved during the current year," the minister said during a meeting with the Chinese envoy to Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid expressed confidence that work on ML-1 would started next year and would be completed at a fast pace.

"ML-1 project is the heart of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and imperative for economic development of the country,"he added.

Chinese Envoy Yao Jing said the ML-1 was one of the important projects of the next phase of CPEC and China would provide all possible resources for its timely completion.

He said Chinese government and rail companies would provide assistance to Pakistan Railway for its development.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Railway China CPEC Rashid Progress National University All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

European markets advance as London waits on Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon's new PM expects full Western support

6 minutes ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft launches on key test ..

6 minutes ago

Govt. endeavoring to make country social welfare s ..

6 minutes ago

Pogba is staying at United, says Solskjaer

4 minutes ago

South Korean President's Office Says Moon, Abe to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.