Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recruitment completion

January 29, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate Wednesday stressed upon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) to reduce time frame of recruitment and improve coordination with other departments.

He was presiding over a meeting of Ministers' Committee to discuss performance of KPPSC at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by provincial minister for elementary and secondary education, Faisal Tarkai and Advisor for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam. Officials from the KPPSC including the Secretary, Director Examinations, Members, Deputy Secretary Higher Education, Deputy Secretary Finance and officials from Law Department.

The minister highlighted the role of KPPSC for providing competent and suitable human resources to carry out government affairs. He emphasized that KPPSC should consider time factor in timely execution of government work and recruitment of required staff.

He urged KPPSC to introduce digitization and artificial intelligence in the organization and improve coordination with departments regarding vacant positions.

He stressed upon KPPSC to compile its own data bank for effective conduct of examinations suggesting collaboration with ETEA.

Secretary KPPSC told that the commission would seek cooperation from KP Information Technology Board and ETEA for implementation of technology and computer applications.

