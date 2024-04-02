Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has stressed to regulate tourism activities of development authorities in upper areas and said that it would help enhance service delivery system and increasing revenue generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has stressed to regulate tourism activities of development authorities in upper areas and said that it would help enhance service delivery system and increasing revenue generation.

He was talking to Director General (DG) Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Muhammad Shabbir here on Tuesday. The minister highlighted the need of legislation to regulate tourism activities of developmental authorities and said that it would positively impact service delivery and increasing revenue generation.

He said that proper regulation would also help discovering new avenues of tourism and attract visitirs to KP. He also directed foolproof security measures for tourists in Eid season and expressed hope that the authority would provide all the needed facilities to visitors.

The minister also directed to expedite pace of developmental work on Kaghan Valley Township Scheme. On the occasion, DG KDA also briefed minister about their problems and ongoing activities of the authority.