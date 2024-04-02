- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,
Minister For Regularization Of Tourism Activities To Increase Revenue, Service Delivery,
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has stressed to regulate tourism activities of development authorities in upper areas and said that it would help enhance service delivery system and increasing revenue generation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Zahid Chanzaib has stressed to regulate tourism activities of development authorities in upper areas and said that it would help enhance service delivery system and increasing revenue generation.
He was talking to Director General (DG) Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Muhammad Shabbir here on Tuesday. The minister highlighted the need of legislation to regulate tourism activities of developmental authorities and said that it would positively impact service delivery and increasing revenue generation.
He said that proper regulation would also help discovering new avenues of tourism and attract visitirs to KP. He also directed foolproof security measures for tourists in Eid season and expressed hope that the authority would provide all the needed facilities to visitors.
The minister also directed to expedite pace of developmental work on Kaghan Valley Township Scheme. On the occasion, DG KDA also briefed minister about their problems and ongoing activities of the authority.
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice4 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages7 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister7 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter7 minutes ago
-
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices7 minutes ago
-
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad6 minutes ago
-
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff6 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April5 minutes ago
-
CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals5 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds online Facebook Kachehry on April 4th5 minutes ago