Minister for rehabilitating individuals with mental disabilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Dr. Javed Akram has said that the society should play a vital role in rehabilitating individuals with mental disabilities.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he outlined the government's commitment to rehabilitating mentally challenged patients in Edhi Welfare Center Multan.

He mentioned that the Department of Health, Social Welfare, and Baitul-Mal would take essential steps, including reassessment at the Institute of Mental Health. Additionally, the Punjab government will allocate a special grant for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged individuals. The minister commended the efforts of various officials involved in the rehabilitation process of the mentally challenged persons.