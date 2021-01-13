Minister for release of compensation cheques to affectees of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Wednesday directed Relief department to release compensation cheques in areas where survey of damaged house have been completed in South Waziristan.

Addressing a grand Jirga in South Waziristan, he said the people of South Waziristan greatly affected during Operation Rah-e-Nijat against the militants, adding that as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan maximum relief would be provided to the people of the integrated tribal districts especially South Waziristan.

The minister said that he did not differentiate between the North and South Waziristan and among the tribes. The people of both the districts were equal to him.

He said the authorities have been directed to distribute cheques among the affectees of damaged houses where survey have been completed and if there was any discrepancy in the survey it would be rectified at the office of Relief Department and district administration.

The minister directed quarters concerned to expedite the survey of damaged houses in the remaining areas at the earliest.

On the occasion, tribal elders Malik Syedram Mehsud, Malik Karamatullah Mehsud, Malik Durran Mehsud and other informed about the problems of their respective areas regarding the houses destroyed during military operation.

Malik Irfan-ud-Din Burki drew the attention of the Provincial Minister to the areas of Kaniguram, Sam-I and Sam-II, Taipar Ghallai, Kacha Langarkhel, Ladha, Mishta and Badar.