UrduPoint.com

Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor For Measures To Root Out Corruption From Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for measures to root out corruption from country

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said the government should take adequate measures to meet the scourge of corruption in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said the government should take adequate measures to meet the scourge of corruption in the country.

Taking part in debate on terrorism in the joint session of parliament, he said the "state institutions performance are declining with every passing day as officials concerned are allegedly involved in the corrupt practices".

To bring them at par with profitable organizations, the social evil of corruption should be eliminated from every nook and cranny of the country, he maintained.

Abdul Shakoor said terrorism was a big issue of the country for a long time.

He said the economic terrorism was one of the biggest issues and it should be properly handled at the grassroots level because it had badly disturbed the normal lives of the people, socially and economically.

He accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for financial destruction in the country by introducing bad economic policies during his almost four-year tenure of government.

He said Imran Khan brought a bad name to the country in the comity of nations by "accusing foreign country for hatching conspiracy against his government".

He asked the government to make Imran Khan "accountable" for his wrong doings who "dragged the country at the brink of bankruptcy".

The minister said the PTI chief was blaming former army chief "to save his own skin" as Imran himself provided extension in the tenure of General Bajwa's service.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Parliament General Qamar Javed Bajwa Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

5 minutes ago
 No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US ..

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - Whi ..

32 seconds ago
 Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by ..

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

33 seconds ago
 US Determined China Has Balloon Program for Intell ..

US Determined China Has Balloon Program for Intelligence Collection - White Hous ..

36 seconds ago
 Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Cr ..

Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Credit Suisse Could Block More - ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister calls Ulema's meeting to help quake victi ..

Minister calls Ulema's meeting to help quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.