Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for measures to root out corruption from country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said the government should take adequate measures to meet the scourge of corruption in the country.

Taking part in debate on terrorism in the joint session of parliament, he said the "state institutions performance are declining with every passing day as officials concerned are allegedly involved in the corrupt practices".

To bring them at par with profitable organizations, the social evil of corruption should be eliminated from every nook and cranny of the country, he maintained.

Abdul Shakoor said terrorism was a big issue of the country for a long time.

He said the economic terrorism was one of the biggest issues and it should be properly handled at the grassroots level because it had badly disturbed the normal lives of the people, socially and economically.

He accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for financial destruction in the country by introducing bad economic policies during his almost four-year tenure of government.

He said Imran Khan brought a bad name to the country in the comity of nations by "accusing foreign country for hatching conspiracy against his government".

He asked the government to make Imran Khan "accountable" for his wrong doings who "dragged the country at the brink of bankruptcy".

The minister said the PTI chief was blaming former army chief "to save his own skin" as Imran himself provided extension in the tenure of General Bajwa's service.