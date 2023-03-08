UrduPoint.com

Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor For Provision Of Gas To Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for provision of gas to Lakki Marwat

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday held a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and raised the issues being faced by the people of Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday held a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and raised the issues being faced by the people of Lakki Marwat.

Leading a delegation of Bettani Tribe,and political and religious leaders, he urged the petroleum minister to provide the local people their due rights in education, health, and employment opportunities.

He said the quarters concerned should supply natural gas to all the villages in Lakki Marwat located within five square kilometers of natural gas dehydration plant on priority.

He said as per law, the local people had first right on the natural resources of the area.

Musadik Malik said the Ministry of Petroleum had planned to launch several development projects in Lakki Marwat.

He assured the tribal elders that their demands would be fulfilled after due consideration without any delay. He said the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, through its social welfare funds, was reviewing the development projects of the area.

Musadik Malik further said he would visit Lakki Marwat soon along with the relevant authorities to resolve the issues on priority.

Related Topics

Education Visit Lakki Marwat Gas Mufti All Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Stolen Afghan Assets Can Now be Used In Other Conf ..

Stolen Afghan Assets Can Now be Used In Other Conflicts - UN Envoy

5 seconds ago
 PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: ..

PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: Shazia Marri

6 seconds ago
 World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devas ..

World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devastating Pandemic - Intel Report

8 seconds ago
 Rare West African lion cubs caught on camera in Se ..

Rare West African lion cubs caught on camera in Senegal

9 seconds ago
 Ducab Group reports 19% year-on-year growth in 202 ..

Ducab Group reports 19% year-on-year growth in 2022 revenues

13 minutes ago
 11 policemen injured during PTI riots

11 policemen injured during PTI riots

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.