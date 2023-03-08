Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for provision of gas to Lakki Marwat

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday held a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and raised the issues being faced by the people of Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday held a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and raised the issues being faced by the people of Lakki Marwat.

Leading a delegation of Bettani Tribe,and political and religious leaders, he urged the petroleum minister to provide the local people their due rights in education, health, and employment opportunities.

He said the quarters concerned should supply natural gas to all the villages in Lakki Marwat located within five square kilometers of natural gas dehydration plant on priority.

He said as per law, the local people had first right on the natural resources of the area.

Musadik Malik said the Ministry of Petroleum had planned to launch several development projects in Lakki Marwat.

He assured the tribal elders that their demands would be fulfilled after due consideration without any delay. He said the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, through its social welfare funds, was reviewing the development projects of the area.

Musadik Malik further said he would visit Lakki Marwat soon along with the relevant authorities to resolve the issues on priority.