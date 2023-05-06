(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday visited the residence of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his native town and offered condolence with his famly.

He was accompanied with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Provincial Secretary General Maulana Ata-ul-Haque Darwaish and others.

Besides offering Fateha, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the departed soul in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

On this occasion, Talha announced an aid of two million rupees for the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and handed over the money to Darwaish.

He said with this amount, the housework would be started for the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor from today.

He said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman instructed him to take care of Mufti Abdul Shakoor's family.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor lived his life with great simplicity and he had left a great example of humility, Talha opined.