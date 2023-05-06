UrduPoint.com

Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood Visits Mufti Abdul Shakoor's Residence Offers Condolence To Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood visits Mufti Abdul Shakoor's residence offers condolence to son

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday visited the residence of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his native town and offered condolence with his famly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday visited the residence of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his native town and offered condolence with his famly.

He was accompanied with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Provincial Secretary General Maulana Ata-ul-Haque Darwaish and others.

Besides offering Fateha, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the departed soul in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

On this occasion, Talha announced an aid of two million rupees for the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and handed over the money to Darwaish.

He said with this amount, the housework would be started for the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor from today.

He said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman instructed him to take care of Mufti Abdul Shakoor's family.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor lived his life with great simplicity and he had left a great example of humility, Talha opined.

Related Topics

Money Family Mufti From Million

Recent Stories

Monetary dispute claims life

Monetary dispute claims life

8 minutes ago
 Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

8 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring cl ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring cleanliness in city

6 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

6 minutes ago
 Man City close in on Premier League coronation, Ch ..

Man City close in on Premier League coronation, Chelsea end losing streak

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Says Discussed Situat ..

Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Says Discussed Situation at Front With US Counterpa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.