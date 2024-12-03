Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, British-Pakistani Boxer Amir Khan advocate sports for cultural diplomacy, interfaith harmony

Open Menu

Published December 03, 2024

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with British-Pakistani boxing champion Amir Khan and emphasized the importance of sports in cultural diplomacy and fostering harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with British-Pakistani boxing champion Amir Khan and emphasized the importance of sports in cultural diplomacy and fostering harmony.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain highlighted the pivotal role athletes can play in promoting intercultural dialogue and community solidarity. "By encouraging sports and healthy activities, we can counter the tendencies of extremism," the minister remarked.

He underscored that Pakistan guarantees all political, economic, and social rights to minorities as enshrined in its Constitution. Significant steps have been taken by the country to promote interfaith harmony, he added.

The minister mentioned the improvements introduced in the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme to provide greater ease and convenience for overseas Pakistanis.

Amir Khan, while appreciating Pakistan's efforts, stated that overseas Pakistanis hold deep affection and loyalty towards their homeland. "Pakistan's role in safeguarding minority rights is commendable," he noted.

He also emphasized the vast potential for promoting religious tourism in Pakistan and expressed the commitment of overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

The meeting concluded with mutual agreement on the importance of leveraging sports as a tool for peace, dialogue, and development.

