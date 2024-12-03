- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, British-Pakistani Box ..
Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, British-Pakistani Boxer Amir Khan Advocate Sports For Cultural Diplomacy, Interfaith Harmony
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with British-Pakistani boxing champion Amir Khan and emphasized the importance of sports in cultural diplomacy and fostering harmony
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with British-Pakistani boxing champion Amir Khan and emphasized the importance of sports in cultural diplomacy and fostering harmony.
During the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain highlighted the pivotal role athletes can play in promoting intercultural dialogue and community solidarity. "By encouraging sports and healthy activities, we can counter the tendencies of extremism," the minister remarked.
He underscored that Pakistan guarantees all political, economic, and social rights to minorities as enshrined in its Constitution. Significant steps have been taken by the country to promote interfaith harmony, he added.
The minister mentioned the improvements introduced in the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme to provide greater ease and convenience for overseas Pakistanis.
Amir Khan, while appreciating Pakistan's efforts, stated that overseas Pakistanis hold deep affection and loyalty towards their homeland. "Pakistan's role in safeguarding minority rights is commendable," he noted.
He also emphasized the vast potential for promoting religious tourism in Pakistan and expressed the commitment of overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.
The meeting concluded with mutual agreement on the importance of leveraging sports as a tool for peace, dialogue, and development.
Recent Stories
Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel marty ..
7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 7
Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war shortages
Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT
Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM
Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case3 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare3 minutes ago
-
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham7 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel martyred, injured by PTI ..7 minutes ago
-
Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT7 minutes ago
-
Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM33 minutes ago
-
Call for scientific research to prevent disabilities among unborn babies38 minutes ago
-
KP to observe anti-corruption week from December 2 to 939 minutes ago
-
CM message on day of persons with disabilities39 minutes ago