Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain For Use Of Pulpit, Niche To Address Muslims Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday met with Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi and discussed the use of pulpit and niche to address the issues faced by Muslims and to promote various aspects of the Prophet's teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday met with Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi and discussed the use of pulpit and niche to address the issues faced by Muslims and to promote various aspects of the Prophet's teachings.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said scholars and esteemed religious leaders should play a significant role through the pulpit and niche to promote religious harmony, tolerance, and the message of Pakistan.

To provide a secure future for the new generation, he said the government, institutions, and scholars must work together. If scholars convey a message of unity and solidarity, its impact will be substantial and will send a strong message, he added.

The minister said, “We need to put an end to the misuse of islam's name, and the implementation of scholars' suggestions regarding terrorism will also be ensured.

Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi mentioned that international lobbies are interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs. Every segment of Pakistan, including the armed forces, has made sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, he added.

He said scholars reject extremism, and the law always comes into action against extremism. He said promoting interfaith harmony is only possible by fostering feelings of love, equality, tolerance, and coexistence in our society. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi further said allowing installments for Hajj will benefit the middle class.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized that making excellent arrangements during Hajj is his top priority.

