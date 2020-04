Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges avoiding large gatherings to avoid Corona spread

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has urged the people to avoid arranging large gatherings or offering joint prayers on Shab-e-Barat to avoid spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has urged the people to avoid arranging large gatherings or offering joint prayers on Shab-e-Barat to avoid spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, he said individual prayers, Nawafil and Zikar should be arranged at homes.

He urged faithful to specially seek pardon from Almighty Allah to save mankind from the deadly virus.