Minister For Religious Affairs Describes Ramazan As A Golden Opportunity To Quit Smoking And Addictions
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday urged Muslims to utilize the holy month of Ramazan to quit smoking and other addictions. He expressed his views while speaking at the KBM CARE Iftar Dinner and ration distribution ceremony.
The minister emphasized that health is a precious gift from Allah and should be protected by avoiding harmful practices like smoking.
The minister's message was echoed by KBM CARE Founder Khalid bin Majeed, who highlighted the organization's efforts to provide food and healthcare to those in need.
KBM CARE Chairman Azmat Hanif also reiterated the organization's commitment to serving people across Pakistan without discrimination.
Mufti Jahangir Ahmad Abbasi, who attended the ceremony, thanked KBM CARE for their support and hoped that their efforts would continue to benefit madaris and other underserved areas.
