Minister for Religious Affairs urges inclusion of non-Muslims in Eid celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday conveyed his felicitations to the nation and Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, he urged people to include non-Muslims in their joys and celebrations. He emphasized the need to present practical proof of society's tolerance and interfaith harmony.

Senator Talha further emphasized, "We must not forget our relatives, neighbors, and needy brothers and sisters living around us, and include them in our happiness." Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for giving us the opportunity to benefit from the blessings of Ramazan, he prayed that "May Allah Almighty accept the worship and prayers of all Muslims."The minister also expressed his hopes for Pakistan's safety, progress, and prosperity, and prayed, "May Allah Almighty keeps our beloved country safe and makes it the cradle of peace".