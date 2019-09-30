Minister for removal of bottlenecks in execution of lease to slums

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has asked the concerned officials to seek guidance from Sindh Board of Revenue and District Revenue authorities so as to remove bottlenecks in execution of lease to the slums

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has asked the concerned officials to seek guidance from board of Revenue and District Revenue authorities so as to remove bottlenecks in execution of lease to the slums.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office here, said a statement on Monday.

Secretary Human Settlements Ahmed Bux Narijo, Director General Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority (SKAA) Muhammad Farooq Laghari, Deputy DG Imtiaz Ahmed Memon and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Minister said that every effort should be made with result oriented approach to accomplish the task of the department and SKAA.

The meeting was informed that the objectives of SKAA were to carry out regularisation, upgradation, low cost housing and resettlement of Katchi abadies.

It was further informed that there were 1429 Katchi abadies in the province, out of which 962 had been notified, while 139 Katchi abadies would be notified by the end of this year, and issuance of the notification for the remaining Katchi abadies was under process.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch directed the concerned officers to find land at suitable locations for launching of the Low Cost Housing Schemes.

He said that the meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee should be held at earliest to promote the deserving employees, who had been waiting for their due promotions.

He said that in promotions of the employees, transparency, merit and seniority must be maintained, because he would not tolerate any injustice to any employee.