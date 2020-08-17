UrduPoint.com
Minister For Removing Obstacles In MBWSP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday directed that obstacles in the way of Murree Bulk Water Supply Program (MBWSP) should be removed to ensure clean water supply to the people of Murree.

He issued these direction while presiding over a meeting of Murree Improvement Trust (MIT) here, in which detailed consideration was given regarding elimination of encroachments in Murree, construction of parking plaza and water supply program.

During the meeting, a presentation was given regarding construction of parking plaza in Murree.

The meeting decided to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of parking plaza from an authorized firm.

The minister directed that an operation against encroachments should be ensured to keep the traffic flowing in Murree.

During the meeting, a committee was also constituted to monitor elimination of encroachments in Murree.

Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi, Member Provincial Assembly Latif Satti, Assistant Commissioner Murree and officials of Murree Improvement Trust were present in the meeting.

