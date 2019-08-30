Minister for resolving TAPI issues at earliest

Minister for Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan Friday stressed the need to resolve all outstanding issues of TAPI pipeline project to ensure its timely implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan Friday stressed the need to resolve all outstanding issues of TAPI pipeline project to ensure its timely implementation.

He expressed these remarks in a meeting with high-level delegation of Turkmenistan who called on him here.

The Minister lauded the progress made on the Turkmenistan Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline and reiterated his affirm for successful execution of the project, a press release said.

The delegation was comprising, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Turkmenistan Ambassador, Movlamov Atajan Nurlyevich and Manager TPCL Pakistan branch.

They apprised the Minister about the progress made on the TAPI pipeline project and the benefits to the region and Pakistan.

The TAPI Pipeline project will provide competitive pricing, energy import diversification, social infrastructure programs and employment opportunities in partner countries.