UrduPoint.com

Minister For Restoration, Renovation Of Sheikh Badin National Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Minister for restoration, renovation of Sheikh Badin National Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Tuesday visited Sheikh Badin National Park in district D.I. Khan and directed Archaeology Department to restore and renovate the historic sites constructed by British rulers in 1860 for tourists' attraction.

He said that Sheikh Badin was among the 20 prominent national parks of the country and the government has allocated Rs 4 billion to restore its beauty and facilitation of local and foreign tourists.

He said that as per the international standards the total area for a national park should be one thousand hectors while the area of Sheikh Badin National Park was 15540 hectors where 41 species of birds and over 100 varieties of different trees and plants exist.

He deplored that past governments totally ignored this historic tourists' resort due to which the buildings and other constructions at the site got damaged.

On the occasion Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad was also present.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badin SITE Government Billion

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

56 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

1 hour ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.