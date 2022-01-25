Minister for restoration, renovation of Sheikh Badin National Park

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Tuesday visited Sheikh Badin National Park in district D.I. Khan and directed Archaeology Department to restore and renovate the historic sites constructed by British rulers in 1860 for tourists' attraction.

He said that Sheikh Badin was among the 20 prominent national parks of the country and the government has allocated Rs 4 billion to restore its beauty and facilitation of local and foreign tourists.

He said that as per the international standards the total area for a national park should be one thousand hectors while the area of Sheikh Badin National Park was 15540 hectors where 41 species of birds and over 100 varieties of different trees and plants exist.

He deplored that past governments totally ignored this historic tourists' resort due to which the buildings and other constructions at the site got damaged.

On the occasion Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad was also present.