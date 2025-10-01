Open Menu

Minister For Restructuring Of Civil Defense Department To Enhance Timely Response

October 01, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Aftab Alam Advocate has said that the reorganization and restructuring of the Civil Defense Department would enhance the institution’s capacity and ensure a timely and effective response to natural disasters.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee on Legislation here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Major (R) Sajjad Barkwal, Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Naik Muhammad Dawar, Minister for Social Welfare, Women Empowerment and Special education Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communication and Works Muhammad Sohail Afridi, Special Secretary Home Department Zubair Ahmad, Additional Secretary Home (Security) Muhammad Qaiser, Deputy Secretary Home (Defense Planning Cell) Qalat Khan and officials from other relevant departments.

The meeting was convened to review the proposed plan of bringing the Directorate of Civil Defense under the administrative control of the Home Department.

It was decided that the cabinet committee on legislation would consider the views of all departments before submitting its recommendations to the provincial cabinet.

The minister said that strengthening the structure of Civil Defense in line with modern requirements would not only improve inter-provincial and national coordination but also enable better utilization of the skills of its volunteers.

He also stressed the need for representation of senior members of the Civil Defense Association or district-level leadership in discussions regarding the proposed decision.

