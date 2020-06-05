Minister for Science advises for strict implementation of SOPs in upcoming Parliament sessions

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday emphasised for proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the Parliament House and warned that physical sessions of two houses in parliament can be more challenging situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday emphasised for proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the Parliament House and warned that physical sessions of two houses in parliament can be more challenging situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said in results of the direct sessions of Parliament we are witnessing number of coronavirus related death and cases among Members of Parliament who have become victims of coronavirus after the live session.

He further said no doubt Parliament sessions are necessary but people's health is also important.

He said many other countries, including Brazil, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway and Taiwan are utilising videoconferencing and/or other electronic means to maintain some legislative activities.

Furthermore, lawmakers can hold the upcoming sessions in any open areas with proper maintaining social distancing , less number of members and following all SOPs, he suggested.

Replying a question related to lockdown, Fawad ch said, corona pandemic is a global threat confronted by all the nations of the world not only Pakistan facing this critical situation and stressed that every one must follow WHO guidelines and SOPs.

He further said the federal government has come up with a balancing strategy of smart lockdown to help the weaker segments to earn their routine livelihood while isolating the coronavirus cases and their contacts to contain the disease.

It also allowed the economy to function smoothly with guidelines of preventive measures, he added.

Under the ''smart lockdown'' and those areas and shops would be closed where the outbreak has taken place while certain economic activities would be allowed to operate, he mentioned.

With this strategy the poor segment of the society might not fall prey to hunger and extreme poverty, he added.

Fawad also called upon the general public to practice social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has eased lockdown to help the poor earn their livelihood. He said easing of lockdown does not mean that the Corona virus pandemic has ended, but it cannot be overcome until its vaccination or medicine is invented.