Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain thanks PM for allocating Rs43 bln for science, technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal cabinet for allocating highest ever Rs43 billion for the projects of science and technology.

In a tweet from his social media account, the minister said the allocation for his ministry showed the government's commitment to the future of Pakistan.

"So grateful to Imran Khan and the cabinet for highest ever allocation of Rs 43billion for projects of Science & Technology," the minister said.