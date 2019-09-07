- Home
Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Condoles Death Of Legendary Cricketer Abdul Qadir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.
In a message of condolence, he said a shining chapter of Pakistan's cricket had come to a close.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.