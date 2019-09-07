Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles death of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In a message of condolence, he said a shining chapter of Pakistan's cricket had come to a close.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.