Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Condoles Death Of Legendary Cricketer Abdul Qadir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles death of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In a message of condolence, he said a shining chapter of Pakistan's cricket had come to a close.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

