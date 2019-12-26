Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was failed to deliver in Sindh despite being in power for a long time, the party was trying to get National Reconciliation Order (NRO) so it could loot the national exchequer again

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was failed to deliver in Sindh despite being in power for a long time, the party was trying to get National Reconciliation Order (NRO) so it could loot the national exchequer again.

While talking to a private news channel he said Chairman PPP Bilawal Zardari did not focus to bring betterment in the lives of common man rather he put all his efforts to shout in the assembly at the incumbent government to get NRO.

"Karachi's current situation shows the poor performance and ill-management of the provincial government as the whole province is deprived of clean drinking water ," he mentioned.

He further said PPP kept crying that they were being politically victimized by the present Federal government although they were nabbed for making illegitimate money while being in power.

"I suggest Bilawal Zardari to take concrete steps to solve the public issues of Sindh to save his political future," he added.