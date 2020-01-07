UrduPoint.com
Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Appreciates Opposition's Role For Supporting Army Act Bill

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday appreciated the role of opposition parties for supporting the Army Act (Amendment) Bill regarding three forces (Army, Air Force, Navy) of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday appreciated the role of opposition parties for supporting the Army Act (Amendment) Bill regarding three forces (Army, Air Force, Navy) of the country.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, the minister termed the opposition's role as supportive according to ongoing regional situation.

Welcoming the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decision for taking back its amendments regarding Army Act Amendment Bill, he said that PPP proved to be a mature political party.

Chaudhry Fawad said that after the support of opposition parties the bill had been passed from the National Assembly and now it would be presented in the Senate.

As per the constitution of 1973, he said that tenure for the post of Chief Army Staff (COAS) was not fixed so that prime minister could make new appointment or re-appoint on the post.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government was going to compliance the Supreme Court's decision regarding passing of the Army Act (Amendment) Bill from Parliament House.

He said the government was in contact with the opposition parties for legislation about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that a meeting between both the sides would be held shortly.

Chuadhry Fawad said the government and opposition were also in contact for the appointment of the new Chief Election Commission of Pakistan.

