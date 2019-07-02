Minister for Science and Technology Chuadhry Fawad Hussain for combined efforts in fight against terrorism

Minister for Science and Technology Chuadhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday urged the international community for combined efforts in fight against the menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chuadhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday urged the international community for combined efforts in fight against the menace of terrorism.

The minister in his tweet strongly condemned the horrific attack in Afghanistan which claimed several casualties in Kabul.

"We remember the horrific attack in Army Public school (APS) and we can feel the pain of the people of Afghanistan," he said and added he was out of words to condemn the tragic incident.

Chaudhry Fawad said that children of every ethnicity, religion or clan are indistinguishable and terrorism in all forms must be condemned.