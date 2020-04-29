UrduPoint.com
Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhary Appreciates New Appointments In Ministry Of Information

Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary appreciates new appointments in Ministry of Information

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Wednesday said change in information ministry would give better results as both Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Senator Shibli Faraz were competent enough to revive the media industry of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Wednesday said change in information ministry would give better results as both Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Senator Shibli Faraz were competent enough to revive the media industry of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that he knew Shibli Faraz and Lt.

Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for long and both are known for their prudence, maturity and good leadership qualities.

''They hold dignified characters and both are competent.

State run media would be prosperous under such dynamic leadership and new reforms would be initiated to train the media workers, he added.

Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz would bring new policies and reforms to upgrade national media to meet international standard, he hoped.

