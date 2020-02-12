UrduPoint.com
Minister For Simplifying Complaints Registration At Helpline 1093

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:39 PM

Minister for simplifying complaints registration at Helpline 1093

The HelpLine 1039 would be made more effective to simplify the process of registration of complaints against any of the institutions of local government, said Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The HelpLine 1039 would be made more effective to simplify the process of registration of complaints against any of the institutions of local government, said Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Nasir Shah said this during his visit to the office of HelpLine 1093 here on Wednesday.

He said that the sole purpose of Helpline 1093 was to get first hand information about people's complaints against local government institutions and to address the same immediately.

He said that if people had any complaint regarding the inefficiency of Karachi Municipal Corporation, Solid Waste Management Board, all District Municipal Corporations, Union Councils, Karachi Water & Sewerage board and also about the problems they were facing owing to stray dogs in their areas, they could lodge a complaint at the help-line.

The provincial minister said that the software of help-line had been updated to facilitate the people. Now people would face no difficulty in registering their complaints, he added.

He said that efficient and honest officers had been appointed in the HelpLine 1093, who were discharging their duties with dedication.

Earlier, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh briefed Nasir Shah about the functioning of Complaint Center in detail.

Meanwhile, while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the billion Tree Tsunami Program, Nasir Shah said that work on urban forestry would be accelerated. All available resources would be utilized in this regard.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the projects related to roadside forestry, canal-side forestry and urban forestry.

It was also decided that all the funding would be diverted to the ongoing Urban Forestry along with Lyari River, for time being.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the first Urban Forest would be developed in Karachi, which would beexpanded to other parts of the province gradually.

