Minister For Simplifying Flour Distribution Process In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Minister for simplifying flour distribution process in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Halim Qasuria on Thursday said that the distribution of free flour by the government here should be simplified so that more deserving people would be benefited from the initiative.

In a statement issued from his office, the minister said that the officials of the food department and the district administration should cooperate with each other to distribute free flour to needy people in an easy way.

He said that the caretaker government was trying to utilize all the resources for the welfare of its people. People should not show rush and impatience at the flour distribution centers so that the situation would be under control and every needy could get his share of free flour.

He further said that it was the top priority of the caretaker provincial government to resolve the problems of the people on an immediate basis.

