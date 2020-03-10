UrduPoint.com
Minister For Simplifying Procurement Of Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to simplify the procedure of wheat procurement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Qalandar Lodhi Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to simplify the procedure of wheat procurement.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the policy of purchasing wheat during the current year, he said that efforts would be made to ensure saving in purchase of wheat while minimizing burden on provincial kitty.

The meeting attended by Secretary Food Nisar Ahmad, Director Zubair Ahmad, Deputy Director Jalil Khan and representatives of Law and Finance Departments reviewed and deliberated upon overall policy of wheat procurement, target for the current year and procedure of procurement.

