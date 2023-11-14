Minister for special attention to authenticate land entries in digitization process

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Younas Dagha, Tuesday, directed to pay special attention on verification and authentication of data of land entries during the ongoing process of digitization of revenue records

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Younas Dagha, Tuesday, directed to pay special attention on verification and authentication of data of land entries during the ongoing process of digitization of revenue records.

He presiding over a meeting with the revenue officers here at the Sindh Secretariat, called for improving the public perception and prestige of revenue department on the basis of improvement in services and transparency.

Accomplish the targets of removal of encroachments in cooperation with Police and Rangers, Younas Dagha further instructed to report immediately to government if field teams encounter any issue during removal of encroachment.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers of all districts of Karachi attended the meeting.