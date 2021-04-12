UrduPoint.com
Minister For Speeding Up Activities To Increase Cotton Production

Mon 12th April 2021

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that different wings of the Punjab Agriculture department should gear up their ongoing activities to increase production of cotton and achieve set targets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that different wings of the Punjab Agriculture department should gear up their ongoing activities to increase production of cotton and achieve set targets.

Chairing the meeting of cotton planning committee here, he said there should be no negligence in providing guidance to the cotton growers and special attention should be paid on best technology and zoning to meet desired targets.

It was need of the hour to enhance capacity building of exisiting laboratories in Punjab for inspection of seed, he added.

He further said the Agriculture department should prepare a plan through which farmers could be convinced and mobilized for cotton cultivation.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that agricultural universities and farmers should prepare programme through which farmers could get the training facility.

Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali and Punjab Agricultural Research board (PARB) Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood briefed the meeting about the government initiatives for the improvement of cotton.

