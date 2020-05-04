Minister for Sports distributes ration

UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister for Sports, Rai Taimoor Bhatti distributed food packs among deserving people here in Akraywala and Bhon villages of his constituency

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for sports, Rai Taimoor Bhatti distributed food packs among deserving people here in Akraywala and Bhon villages of his constituency.

He said the government was sincerely helping the daily wagers and urged philanthropists to join hands in taking care of the most deserving sections of society.

While talking to people on the occasion the minister said he knew the problems they were facing during the corona crisis and assured of all out help to them.

