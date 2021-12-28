Minister for starting work on IT sector schemes

UrduPoint.com

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), Atif Khan on Tuesday directed to finalize work on IT sector projects identified in the annual development programme (ADP) in the province

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding various projects initiated under the auspices of KP Information Technology board and Science and Technology Directorate.

During the meeting, the Managing Director (MD) IT Board, Dr Ali Mahmood and Director General Science Technology, Sajid Hussain gave detailed briefing to the minister.

Besides, Secretary ST&IT, Ambar Ali Khan and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the provincial minister said the provincial government was keen to equip the youth with digital technology and for the purpose utilizing hefty amounts on various projects.

He said completion of IT sector projects would not only generate employment opportunities for youth, but also provide training facilities in advance digital skills to youth.

