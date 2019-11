Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Frontier Regions calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan assured the prime minister to utilize best of his energies in discharging new responsibilities with commitment and promoting the vision of the government, a PM Office press release said.

Members of National Assembly Raza Nasrullah Ghumman and Khurram Shahzad also separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.