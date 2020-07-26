UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Stern Action Against SOPs Violation, Overcharging Fares On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

Minister for stern action against SOPs violation, overcharging fares on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir Sunday said that action would be taken on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus in transport and strict action would be taken on collection of more than fixed fares on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

He said it would also ensure availability of vehicles for passengers at airports before the eid.

Mohammad Wazir said availability of the vehicles would be ensured for the passengers on the eid so that the passengers did not face any difficulty while going to their home.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting on Eid Traffic Plan.

Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, Additional Secretary Arshad Khan Afridi, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Tariq Hussain, Regional Transport Authorities and Traffic Police officers attended the meeting.

Mohammad Wazir said that personnel of the transport department should be on duty three days before the eid so that there was no possibility of any violation of SOPs and fixed fares in transport.

He directed to keep a close watch on the overloaded trucks of straw and timber and control them.

Stressing on the need for all officers to play their role in making the transport department ideal, Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi said said that action would be taken for extra charging and violation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police EID Vehicles Traffic Sunday Afridi All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

21 minutes ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

21 minutes ago

Olympic Movement post-coronavirus webinar proposes ..

21 minutes ago

Renewable energy, green economy will lead UAE to & ..

36 minutes ago

Media professionals share expertise with students ..

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.99 million, d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.