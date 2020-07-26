Minister for stern action against SOPs violation, overcharging fares on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir Sunday said that action would be taken on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus in transport and strict action would be taken on collection of more than fixed fares on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

He said it would also ensure availability of vehicles for passengers at airports before the eid.

Mohammad Wazir said availability of the vehicles would be ensured for the passengers on the eid so that the passengers did not face any difficulty while going to their home.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting on Eid Traffic Plan.

Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, Additional Secretary Arshad Khan Afridi, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Tariq Hussain, Regional Transport Authorities and Traffic Police officers attended the meeting.

Mohammad Wazir said that personnel of the transport department should be on duty three days before the eid so that there was no possibility of any violation of SOPs and fixed fares in transport.

He directed to keep a close watch on the overloaded trucks of straw and timber and control them.

Stressing on the need for all officers to play their role in making the transport department ideal, Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi said said that action would be taken for extra charging and violation of SOPs.