Minister for strict action against encroachment on banks of rivers, canals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Liaquat Khattak Monday directed strict legal action against encroachment on banks of rivers and canals in the province to lessen the floods' devastation and loss of public properties and lives.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Irrigation department here. Chairman KP Assembly Standing Committee on Irrigation Shaukat Ali was also present on the occasion.

The Minister noted that encroachment on the banks not only hampers the smooth flow of water but also causes loss of properties and lives besides floods. He asked the Irrigation department to also ensure maintenance of roads alongside the canals and timely complete the ongoing projects.

Chairman KP Assembly standing committee Shaukat Ali suggested that the local people should be hired at the projects' sites so that the irrigation staff could not face any hurdle in execution of the project.

Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orakzai briefing the meeting about recent floods in the province told that Irrigation department had already completed construction work on banks of the rivers and canals due to which he said this year the losses due to floods remained comparatively very low.

The Irrigation Minister appreciated the timely measures of Irrigation department and directed to ascertain the losses to river banks due to recent floods so that the damaged banks could be reconstructed at earliest.