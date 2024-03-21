Minister For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has instructed the Deputy Commissioners and District Food Controllers across the province to take stern action against the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding of fruits, vegetables and other food items including meat.
He directed the DCs, Assistant Commissioners and District Food Controllers to closely monitor the prices of food items and ensure the implementation of the official price lists in letter and spirit.
A statement issued here Thursday from his office of the minister, Zahir Shah said due to continuous raids against wholesalers and local vendors the prices of food items have decreased significantly.
The minister warned strict legal action against any officer and official to be found showing negligence in his duty.
He said it was collective responsibility to block the way of adulteration mafia and profiteers, he appealed to the citizens to report to Food Department against such elements so that timely action could be taken.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather to remain dry, light rain, partly cloudy skies in upper district3 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor Islamia College University retired13 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur transferred23 minutes ago
-
Posters again appear in IIOJK with greeting messages23 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city33 minutes ago
-
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans12 hours ago
-
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes12 hours ago
-
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress12 hours ago
-
Man crushed to death, wife injured12 hours ago
-
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..12 hours ago
-
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar attack12 hours ago