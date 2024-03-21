Open Menu

Minister For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has instructed the Deputy Commissioners and District Food Controllers across the province to take stern action against the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding of fruits, vegetables and other food items including meat.

He directed the DCs, Assistant Commissioners and District Food Controllers to closely monitor the prices of food items and ensure the implementation of the official price lists in letter and spirit.

A statement issued here Thursday from his office of the minister, Zahir Shah said due to continuous raids against wholesalers and local vendors the prices of food items have decreased significantly.

The minister warned strict legal action against any officer and official to be found showing negligence in his duty.

He said it was collective responsibility to block the way of adulteration mafia and profiteers, he appealed to the citizens to report to Food Department against such elements so that timely action could be taken.

