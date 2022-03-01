UrduPoint.com

Minister For Strict Action Against Schools Violating School Bag Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday directed Managing Direction Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to ensure implementation for school bag act in letter and spirit and take strict action against schools violating the act

Presiding over a meeting to review implementation of the school bag act, he said that all the public and private schools are bound to implement the school bag act.

Presiding over a meeting to review implementation of the school bag act, he said that all the public and private schools are bound to implement the school bag act.

He further directed the private schools to ensure corona vaccination of all the students over the age of 12 years and asked PSRA to create awareness in this regard through seminars.

He also directed the authority to prepare comprehensive data of registration of private schools, examination halls and details of male and female students, besides taking action against schools with insufficient facilities for students.

Speaking on the occasion MD PSRA Kabir Afridi told the Minister that the registration of private schools, renewal of registration, up-gradation and other systems related to private schools have been digitized.

He said that all the private schools are bound to strictly follow the single national curriculum to avoid legal action, adding that recently 170 schools closed and 96 were fined over violation.

Similarly, a special committee has been constituted to ensure corona vaccination of students above the age of 12.

