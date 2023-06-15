UrduPoint.com

Minister For Taking Practical Measures To Improve Agricultural Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer on Thursday emphasized the need for practical measures to improve the quality of agricultural research.

He chaired the meeting at civil secretariat to discuss the promotion of agricultural research, increasing kinnow production, and revitalizing the textile industry in the province.

He also stressed the important role of agricultural universities in promoting research in the field. He also announced the establishment of a Pakistan-China Research Technology Park in Faisalabad.

The minister further assured that effective measures would be taken to revitalize the textile industry and boost kinnow exports. He suggested the introduction of new varieties to enhance kinnow production was highly important.

To address these issues, the minister formed a committee tasked to give recommendations for the revitalization of the citrus industry, increasing kinnow production and promoting agricultural research.

The meeting was attended by the Agriculture secretary, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Rana Iqrar Ahmad Khan and exporters.

More Stories From Pakistan

