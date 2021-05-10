UrduPoint.com
Minister For Taking Special Care To Reduce Severity Of Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:25 PM

Minister for taking special care to reduce severity of corona

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ashiq Urmar on Monday said that government is paying special attention to Green Pakistan project because increased forests to create a clean environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ashiq Urmar on Monday said that government is paying special attention to Green Pakistan project because increased forests to create a clean environment.

In a statement issued here, he said that in the wake of corona pandemic the Forest and Environment Department was taking special steps to overcome the current situation and reduce the severity of corona infection.

The provincial minister appealed to the people to take special care of pollution to reduce the severity of corona and not to throw garbage and used face masks in streets or roads so that the environment could be kept clean and tidy.

He said that environmentalists attach more importance to forests to create a cleaner environment, adding that fortunately the rate of deforestation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was increasing day by day and the vision of clean and green Pakistan of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was being implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for real development of forests and environment.

He urged people to cooperate with the government to create a green and clean environment so that a pollution free society could be formed as per the teaching of islam.

