Minister for thorough investigation in LRH incident; to observe COVID-19 SOPs week

PESHAWAR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash expressing deep grief over the incident happened at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) which resulted in loss of six lives on Sunday announced thorough investigation in the incident and assured sharing of all information in public.

Addressing a joint press conference about coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implementation week, they said that the protection of life was the responsibility of the state and assured that it would fulfill responsibilities to ensure protection of life and property of its citizens.

"We are enjoying the trust of our people so we will not hide anything but share whatever we find out," Jagra said.

"KP government is committed to improve the health care delivery system and we will learn lesson from every such incident to avoid such happening in the future by improving the system and removing all faults," he added.

He said that there was already load on hospitals of KP in second wave of Coronavirus and the whole health system was under pressure due to corona patients in the hospitals.

He said that the KP government was striving to maintain the health system to continue providing better health services to the people.

Taimoor Jhagra said that the main objective behind observing this week was to support the efforts of the Federal government in proper implementation of its strategies under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain Coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this week.

He said that ensuring proper implementation on Corona SOPs by public and all stakeholders was necessary to effectively fight against the disease as joint efforts were required to control the second wave of COVID-19.

He sought support of public and all stakeholders of KP to disseminate the message of government about fully implementation of all SOPs related with the COVID-19 like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said that the provincial government of KP had fully endorsed the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of observing COVID-19 SOPs compliance week.

He added all respective administrations had been asked to rigorously observe Corona compliance week in their respect areas for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

He said the government had effectively controlled the first wave of the disease while there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 in second phase which was being considered more lethal and the citizens had been asked to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing number of Corona cases across the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow SOPs in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

He said that strict action would be taken on receiving reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

He said that during the week various activities would be organized by the provincial government for awareness of general public as support of citizens was prerequisite in the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of frontline health staff and leadership at federal government and NCOC under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making effective strategies to contain the first wave of Corona disease which was appreciated by the world and their effective planning for second wave.

He expressed the hope that like first wave of COVID-19, the government would get success in controlling the second wave with the support of people and ensuring full implementation of Corona related SOPs.

He added the government of KP would effectively observe the COVID-19 SOPs compliance week.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that the Chief Minister KP also expressed his displeasure over the KTH incident and ordered the board of Governors to submit the inquiry report within 48 hours.

He added the option of independent inquiry was also open if the CM was not satisfied with the BoG inquiry then independent inquiry would be conducted.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would effectively observe the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance week to create awareness in public about the importance of Corona safety measures, he added.

Kamran Bangash said "We want full functioning of industry in the country which is only source of earning for many but this is possible when everyone observes Corona SOPs during this second wave." He said that the government's guidelines provided practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and to put protocols into practice during movement outside.

He said that preventive measures played an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and could help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.