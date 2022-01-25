UrduPoint.com

Minister For Timely Completion Of Desilting Of Canals, Discharge Of Water For Crops

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Tuesday warned that any delay in timely completion of desilting of canals in the province and water supply to farmers would be dealt strictly.

Taking notice of reported delay in desilting of canals, the Minister directed the Irrigation Department to ensure timely discharge of water in the canals so that the farmers could get water for their crops.

The spokesman of Irrigation Department told that the Minister was informed that de-silting operation started on January 10 and would be completed till February 9, adding that in the first phase, the desilting of canals, irrigation schemes and small water channels was being carried out while in the second phase the repairing and other necessary works would be done.

It was said under the desilting campaign 3758 kilometrs long canals and 149 irrigation schemes are being cleared and repaired.

