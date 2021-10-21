UrduPoint.com

Minister For Timely Completion Of Irrigation Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:35 PM

Minister for timely completion of irrigation projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Shakil Khan chairing a meeting here Thursday directed to complete PC-1 of proposed projects and finalize the tendering process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Shakil Khan chairing a meeting here Thursday directed to complete PC-1 of proposed projects and finalize the tendering process.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Idrees Khan, Chief Engineer Irrigation and concerned officials of the department.

He also directed completion of irrigation projects in Lakki Marwat, Abbottabad and other areas of the province, adding that projects in areas where winter starts earlier would be completed early.

The meeting was also briefed about ongoing irrigational schemes in KP and was told that revised PC-1 of Atla Dam has been submitted while Rs.9 billion rupees PC-1 of Shalman Water Supply has been prepared.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Dam Lakki Marwat Billion

Recent Stories

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical Univers ..

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical University

19 minutes ago
 FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Pl ..

FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Plans'

19 minutes ago
 Documents Reveal Abuse of Migrant Border Crossers ..

Documents Reveal Abuse of Migrant Border Crossers By US Officials - Report

19 minutes ago
 Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Cult ..

Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Culture Turns It Into Reverse Disc ..

19 minutes ago
 KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purc ..

KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purchase

23 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing ..

AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing due sustainable developmental ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.