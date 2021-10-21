Minister for timely completion of irrigation projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Shakil Khan chairing a meeting here Thursday directed to complete PC-1 of proposed projects and finalize the tendering process.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Idrees Khan, Chief Engineer Irrigation and concerned officials of the department.

He also directed completion of irrigation projects in Lakki Marwat, Abbottabad and other areas of the province, adding that projects in areas where winter starts earlier would be completed early.

The meeting was also briefed about ongoing irrigational schemes in KP and was told that revised PC-1 of Atla Dam has been submitted while Rs.9 billion rupees PC-1 of Shalman Water Supply has been prepared.