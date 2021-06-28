Minister for timely completion of IT projects, starting work on new projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Monday directed the department to timely complete all ongoing development projects and chalk out a comprehensive plan to start work on new development projects including in ADP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Monday directed the department to timely complete all ongoing development projects and chalk out a comprehensive plan to start work on new development projects including in ADP.

Presiding over a meeting on ongoing and new development projects under ADP, he directed to expedite work on all development projects in IT sector and warned that any delay would be dealt strictly.

Atif said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying attention to development of merged districts and himself supervising the development projects, adding that various IT projects including "Applicable digital skills for Youth of Merged Districts" were underway in the merged districts to equip youth with new digital technology.

The minister directed quarters concerned to start one window Citizen Facilitation Centres at district level on priority and for the purpose fulfill all requirement at earliest.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Science and IT Anber Ali Khan, Managing Director KP IT board Ali Mehmood and other relevant staff.