UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Timely Completion Of IT Projects, Starting Work On New Projects

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:12 PM

Minister for timely completion of IT projects, starting work on new projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Monday directed the department to timely complete all ongoing development projects and chalk out a comprehensive plan to start work on new development projects including in ADP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Monday directed the department to timely complete all ongoing development projects and chalk out a comprehensive plan to start work on new development projects including in ADP.

Presiding over a meeting on ongoing and new development projects under ADP, he directed to expedite work on all development projects in IT sector and warned that any delay would be dealt strictly.

Atif said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying attention to development of merged districts and himself supervising the development projects, adding that various IT projects including "Applicable digital skills for Youth of Merged Districts" were underway in the merged districts to equip youth with new digital technology.

The minister directed quarters concerned to start one window Citizen Facilitation Centres at district level on priority and for the purpose fulfill all requirement at earliest.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Science and IT Anber Ali Khan, Managing Director KP IT board Ali Mehmood and other relevant staff.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology All

Recent Stories

Agreement a step towards achieving PM's vision of ..

28 seconds ago

City to be cleaned under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par ..

29 seconds ago

DC reviews ongoing development schemes in Daur tal ..

31 seconds ago

Tow dies, 10 hospitalized due to measles in Khairp ..

8 minutes ago

NATO Boss Attends Anti-IS Coalition Meeting in Rom ..

8 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives Delegation of Constantinople ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.