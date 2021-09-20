Minister for timely completion of Mardan uplift projects

Provincial Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Monday directed the officers concerned to complete ongoing uplift projects in Mardan within stipulated time saying no negligence in maintaining quality during execution of these projects would be tolerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Monday directed the officers concerned to complete ongoing uplift projects in Mardan within stipulated time saying no negligence in maintaining quality during execution of these projects would be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting held to review progress on ongoing uplift projects of Mardan here, the Minister further said the PTI government was endeavoring to utilize the skills of its youth in the development process of the country.

Training courses and counseling workshops would be arranged to teach the usage of digital technology to the youth.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Naik Muhammad Khan and relevant officers.

The Minister was briefed in detail on development works underway in Mardan district.

The Minister said to highlight the skills of our youth, the KP government was taking prioritized steps to hold youth counseling programs and science exhibitions so that their skills could be utilized for the betterment of our people.