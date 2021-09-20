UrduPoint.com

Minister For Timely Completion Of Mardan Uplift Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Minister for timely completion of Mardan uplift projects

Provincial Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Monday directed the officers concerned to complete ongoing uplift projects in Mardan within stipulated time saying no negligence in maintaining quality during execution of these projects would be tolerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Monday directed the officers concerned to complete ongoing uplift projects in Mardan within stipulated time saying no negligence in maintaining quality during execution of these projects would be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting held to review progress on ongoing uplift projects of Mardan here, the Minister further said the PTI government was endeavoring to utilize the skills of its youth in the development process of the country.

Training courses and counseling workshops would be arranged to teach the usage of digital technology to the youth.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Naik Muhammad Khan and relevant officers.

The Minister was briefed in detail on development works underway in Mardan district.

The Minister said to highlight the skills of our youth, the KP government was taking prioritized steps to hold youth counseling programs and science exhibitions so that their skills could be utilized for the betterment of our people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mardan Progress Government

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.