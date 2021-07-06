UrduPoint.com
Minister For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Projects

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

Minister for timely completion of ongoing projects

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials on Tuesday to strictly observe deadlines in ongoing development projects in a review meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials on Tuesday to strictly observe deadlines in ongoing development projects in a review meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department.

According to spokesperson for P&SH, the meeting was attended by P&SH Secretary Sarah Aslam, Special Secretary PSH Salman Ghani, Additional Secretary Admin Ghulam Farid, Additional Secretary Development Omar Farooq Alvi, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf and other officials.

The health minister reviewed the status of existing and under development DHQ and THQ hospitals, BHUs, RHCs, Sehat Ghar programme , trauma centers and diagnostic centers.

Dr Yasmin said that under the Prime Minister's health initiative, work on up gradation of public sector hospitals was underway in eight districts, adding that the work on DHQ Multan and THQ Taunsa was underway and Secretary Health South Ajmal Bhatti was personally monitoring the activities.

She said that the government was setting up 13 trauma centers, adding that these centers were being set up in far flung areas. She said that 26 existing trauma centers were being upgraded, adding that better facilities would be available after revamping of these hospitals.

Dr Yasmin also reviewed revamping progress in the admin wing and she was apprised of the vacant positions in the department.

The minister said that requisition for 2500 vacant positions had been sent to Punjab Public Service Commission. She said that directions were conveyed to dispose of the pension cases as early as possible.

Dr Yasmin said the attendance of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was being ensured.

PS&H Special Secretary Salman Ghani gave presentation on monitoring of hospitals.

